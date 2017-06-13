Ohio teen rescues 4-year-old on first day as a lifeguard

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio teenager has rescued a 4-year-old boy on his first day on the job as a lifesaver.
Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help. The 15-year-old jumped into the water and helped the child to safety.
Viglianco says his heart was racing during the rescue. He says being a lifeguard is a dream come true.
The Lakewood Aquatics manager says there were 42 rescues last summer at the pools at Lakewood and Madison parks. All the victims were saved.
