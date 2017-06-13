Inmate poses as contractor in attempt to escape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Corrections officers foiled an escape attempt by an inmate who hoped they would let him just walk out the door

.?>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Michael A. Thomas, 34, of Louisville, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and escape 2nd degree.

Thomas was inside a holding cell at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Main Jail Complex waiting to be taken back to Community Corrections Center on E. Chestnut. While awaiting transfer, Thomas managed to get out of his jail-issued jumpsuit and into civilian clothes.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 8-month-old child ODs on meth, mother arrested

+ Person rushed to hospital after being shot near Outer Loop

+ Woman avoids deadly shooting thanks to friend's cat

When LMDC officers came to the holding area, Thomas gave them a false name and told officers he was a contractor hired to work on the lighting in that area and the exit lobby.

Jail officers were able to determine that Thomas was a current inmate who had been arrested June 8 on a burglary charge.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.