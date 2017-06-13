Kentucky Kingdom extends early bird season pass offer for second week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom has decided to extend its "early bird" season pass offer by a second week in order "to accommodate overwhelming demand."

According to a news release from the amusement park, the $59.99 season pass offer will last until midnight on Tuesday, June 20. The price will increase to $99.95 after that.

"We've sold more than 7,000 season passes in the last week and have received many calls asking us to extend the offer for one more week," Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay President and CEO Ed Hart said. "We understand that families need time to gather everyone together to come to the park and have their photos taken for the passes."

Previously, Kentucky Kingdom had extended the special by one week - through June 13 - after issuing an alert, announcing that thieves had stolen out-of-state credit cards and used them to purchase hundreds of season passes. The thieves then sold the stolen passes "at a significantly discounted price."

At least 11 stolen credit card numbers were used to purchase 640 passes worth $38,000, according to park officials, but that number could grow as the investigation continues. The stolen passes will not be accepted at Kentucky Kingdom.

Season passes can be purchased only at Kentucky Kingdom itself or on its website at kentuckykingdom.com. Kroger stores no longer are selling 2017 season passes.

