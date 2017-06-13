Judge to decide fate of woman charged with urging suicide

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were teenagers "kicked out his feet from under him" every time he expressed doubts about taking his own life.

Michelle Carter is accused in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and is charged with manslaughter.

In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said the then-17-year-old Carter told Roy his relatives would be fine after his death and she would take care of them.

Carter's lawyer says Roy was intent on killing himself and took Carter along on his "sad journey."

Judge Lawrence Moniz will decide the case. Carter waived her right to a jury trial.

The judge says he'll announce his ruling in open court but hasn't indicated when.

