Judge to decide fate of woman charged with urging suicide

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were teenagers "kicked out his feet from under him" every time he expressed doubts about taking his own life.
Michelle Carter is accused in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and is charged with manslaughter.
In closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors said the then-17-year-old Carter told Roy his relatives would be fine after his death and she would take care of them.
Carter's lawyer says Roy was intent on killing himself and took Carter along on his "sad journey."
Judge Lawrence Moniz will decide the case. Carter waived her right to a jury trial.
The judge says he'll announce his ruling in open court but hasn't indicated when.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald TrumpMore >>
An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year agoMore >>
Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year agoMore >>
Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidencyMore >>
Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidencyMore >>
Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit himMore >>
Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit himMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on TuesdayMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on TuesdayMore >>
Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.More >>
Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.More >>
Cake studio owner wins Best in Show at New York Cake Show with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequinsMore >>
Cake studio owner wins Best in Show at New York Cake Show with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequinsMore >>