Rolling Stone to pay $1.65M to settle suit over rape story

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Rolling Stone magazine agreed to pay $1.65 million to settle a defamation lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia fraternity over a debunked story about a rape on campus, the fraternity said Tuesday.
The settlement closes the final chapter of a lengthy legal saga sparked by the 2014 story "A Rape on Campus," which was retracted after a police investigation found no evidence to back up the harrowing account of the woman identified in the story only as "Jackie."
The Virginia Alpha Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, which had sought $25 million, said in a statement that its members are glad to be able to put the "ordeal" behind them.
"It has been nearly three years since we, and the entire University of Virginia community, were shocked by the now infamous article, and we are pleased to be able to close the book on that trying ordeal and its aftermath," the fraternity said.
Rolling Stone declined to comment.
The story by Sabrina Rubin Erdely, of Philadelphia, about Jackie's gang rape set off a firestorm at the University of Virginia and in schools nationwide and prompted police to launch an investigation into the alleged assault. The article crumbled after other news outlets began asking questions and police found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims. The story was officially retracted in April 2015.
The fraternity's case had been scheduled to go to trial in October. The fraternity said it plans to donate "a significant portion" of the settlement to groups that provide sexual assault awareness education, prevention training and victim counseling services.
The fraternity claimed that the magazine knew that Jackie was not a reliable source and ignored red flags indicating that her story was flawed. The reporter did not verify the existence of the alleged ringleader of Jackie's attack or contact others who could have debunked the story.
"Rolling Stone and Erdely had an agenda, and they were recklessly oblivious to the harm they would cause innocent victims in their ruthless pursuit of that agenda," the fraternity's lawsuit said.
Rolling Stone earlier this year settled another defamation lawsuit filed by university administrator Nicole Eramo after a jury awarded her $3 million. Lawyers did not provide the settlement dollar amount in that case.
A federal judge in New York last year threw out another lawsuit over the story filed by three former fraternity members.
____
Follow Alanna Durkin Richer at http://twitter.com/aedurkinricher. Read more of her work at http://apne.ws/2hIhzDb
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the publicMore >>
An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald TrumpMore >>
An Army medic who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during a battle in Vietnam will be the first person awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald TrumpMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says "fancy lawyering" can't save Bill Cosby from his own admissions about fondling a woman after giving her pills he knew could put her to sleepMore >>
Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year agoMore >>
Church bells tolled 49 times, a giant rainbow flag hung from a county government building and the names of the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting were read aloud at various ceremonies to remember the attack a year agoMore >>
Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidencyMore >>
Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is back in Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidencyMore >>
Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit himMore >>
Kevin Durant didn't really need a hard sell that day in the Hamptons as the Golden State Warriors used their "Strength in Numbers" mantra to recruit himMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on TuesdayMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on TuesdayMore >>
Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.More >>
Lottery officials say the holder of the sole winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million can claim the prize as early as Monday morning.More >>
Cake studio owner wins Best in Show at New York Cake Show with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequinsMore >>
Cake studio owner wins Best in Show at New York Cake Show with a life-size replica of a bright red, high-heeled, over-the-knee boot, complete with gelatin sequinsMore >>