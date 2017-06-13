Former Louisville priest named Indianapolis archbishop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Vatican has announced the appointment of Bishop Charles Thompson as the new Archbishop of Indianapolis.

Thompson, 56, is a native of Louisville and a graduate of Bellarmine College. He has been bishop of the Diocese of Evansville since June 2011.

Ordained in 1987 as a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville after completing his studies at St. Meinrad School of Theology, Thompson is also a Canon lawyer.

Thompson will replace Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who was named to head the Newark Archdiocese in 2016.

The Installation Mass for Archbishop-designate Thompson will be held July 28.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.