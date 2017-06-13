Man accused of opening fire outside Jeffersonville barbershop identified

The shots were fired outside Mark's Barber Shop on E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man accused of opening fire outside a Jeffersonville barbershop, injuring one person, has been identified.

Police said Raymond George Stovall Jr., 32, of Jeffeersonville, fired shots outside Mark's Barber Shop, located at 702 E. 10th Street, about 2:50 p.m. Monday.

One man was shot in the leg. He is expected to make a full recovery. No one else was hurt.

In a news release, Jeffersonville police said that after the shooting, Indiana state troopers saw a vehicle and driver matching the descriptions they'd been given, and attempted a traffic stop near the Clark Memorial Bridge. Police said Stovall continued to travel across the bridge into Kentucky and eventually stopped near the KFC Yum! Center.

Stovall was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

"The reckless behavior committed by Stovall, Jr, endangered the lives of every man, woman, and child in the vicinity and will not be tolerated in the Jeffersonville community," the Jeffersonville Police Department said in the news release.

Stovall is awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated battery, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a handgun, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.

