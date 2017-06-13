APNewsBreak: Utah woman killed reported relentless stalking

By LINDSAY WHITEHURSTAssociated Press

SANDY, Utah (AP) - A Utah woman fatally shot this month along with one of her sons had reported being relentlessly stalked by the man who she'd previously been in a romantic relationship with, according to police documents obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Memorez Rackley told police June 3 she feared for her safety and that of her children after Jeremy Patterson had followed her nearly an hour while she was driving, threatened her repeatedly and unexpectedly appeared at her nail salon appointment to confront her about their breakup, according to the documents released by police in response to a public records request.

Rackley initially told police in Salt Lake City's suburb of Sandy that she did not want officers to contact Patterson because she was afraid it would provoke him further, the documents said.

She changed her mind after she said Patterson had followed a friend of hers as the woman went home from work, the documents said. She also reported to police Patterson had told her he had guns.

When an officer called Patterson, he said he was trying to contact Rackley because they had broken up one day earlier and he wanted to talk about what happened, the documents said.

Patterson told the officer he was concerned when she did not respond to his messages and said he would stop calling and texting her, the report said.

Three days later, Patterson was seen arguing with Rackley as she walked her children home from their elementary school, police have said.

A woman driving by saw them and stopped to help. Rackley and her two sons got inside the woman's sports utility vehicle.

They drove away but Patterson followed them in his pickup truck and used it to ram the SUV a few blocks away, police have reported.

He then got out of and opened fire, killing Rackley and her 6-year-old son, police have said.

An older son, age 11, was critically injured, and the 8-year-old daughter of the woman who picked them up was shot in the leg.

Patterson, 32, then fatally shot himself, police said.

___

This story corrects that Patterson, not Rackley, rammed the SUV.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.