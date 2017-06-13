Couple arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Owensboro, KY

An Owensboro, Kentucky couple is behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday, June 12.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on Ralph Avenue in Owensboro at 11:54 pm Monday on a suspicious vehicle that was pulled to the side of the road. The trooper identified the driver as Gordon E. Cline, 41, of Owensboro.

During the course of the investigation, Cline was found to be in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, LSD, marijuana and multiple prescription medications. Cline was also found to be in possession of, and concealing, several large knives and swords. It was also discovered that Cline is a convicted felon.

Further investigation of the stop led KSP troopers, deputies with Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Owensboro Police Department officers to an apartment in the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace where a search warrant was executed. At the home, Ashley E. Hatfield, 33, of Owensboro was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Cline and Hatfield were arrested without incident and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Cline is charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, trafficking in controlled substance (1st degree- methamphetamine), 3 counts of possession of controlled substance (1st degree - drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces and carrying a concealed deadly weapon by a prior deadly weapon felony offender.

Hatfield is charged with possession of methamphetamine (1st degree), possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.

