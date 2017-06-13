KSP: Drugs, swords, knives found during Owensboro traffic stop

A traffic stop in Owensboro leads to a man and woman facing a long list of drug-related charges.

According to state police, just before midnight Monday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that was pulled to the side of the road on Ralph Ave.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Gordon E. Cline, of Owensboro.

State police say Cline, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a large quantity of suspected meth, LSD, marijuana, and multiple prescription medications. We're told he had also several large knives and swords.

KSP says the investigation then led authorities to an apartment in the 1500 block of Richbrooke Trace where they found 33-year-old Ashley E. Hatfield in possession of meth and other drug-related items.

Cline and Hatfield are being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

