Report: Girl shot in Lexington hours before her birthday party

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - An 11-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday morning in Lexington just hours before her birthday party, according to the owner of the house where the shooting happened.

WLEX-TV, Lexington's NBC affiliate, reported that police were called to Carneal Road near Castlewood Park just about 3 a.m. after a 911 call about more than a dozen shots fired in the area.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

When officers arrived, the found a girl shot inside the house.

The homeowner told WLEX that six people, including children as young as 5 years old, were inside the home when the shooting happened. He said they had planned to have a birthday party later in the day. The homeowner, who is not related to the victim, identified the girl as being 11 years old. He said her birthday is Wednesday, June 14.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

He also said everyone in the house was asleep when the shots were fired, and that bullets hit the outside of the house, the windows and the front door.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man accused of opening fire outside barbershop ID'd

+ Toddler wearing only diaper found trying to cross road

+ Inmate poses as contractor in escape attempt

Police said the shooting was not random. They have not revealed whether they have any suspects in the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.