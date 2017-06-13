The Latest: Trump wants apprenticeships in all high schools

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

5:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he wants every high school in America to offer apprenticeship programs.

Trump also says at a round table conversation at Waukesha County Technical College in Wisconsin that he loves the "name Apprentice" - a reference to the reality television show he used to host.

The round table includes students, local CEOS and officials including the superintendent of the Waukesha School District.

Trump also took a tour of the school that included a stop at a classroom filled with tool and die machines. He's with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The White House says apprenticeships could match workers with millions of open jobs. But the administration is reluctant to devote more taxpayer money to the effort.

___

4:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is again highlighting the stories of people whose health care premiums have skyrocketed as he tries to push a GOP replacement plan.

Trump met with what the White House has been referring to as "victims" of former President Barack Obama's health care law after landing in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.

Trump says too many people have been forced off their insurance plans or forced to pay more.

He says, "These citizens deserve so much better."

The president is expected to tour Waukesha County Technical College as well as lead a workforce development round table discussion while in town.

He'll also be delivering remarks at a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker before heading back to Washington.

___

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said President Barack Obama's health care law "had been broken and it's been a broken promise." He said a replacement will be "generous, kind" and show "heart" and promised more funding.

Attendees at the lunch include Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Trump accused congressional Democrats of obstruction and said they would not provide even one vote for "the best plan ever."

Senate Republicans are winnowing down policy options in search of 51 votes to advance House-passed legislation this summer.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is teaming with his daughter Ivanka to promote greater use of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilled.

The Trumps will appear later Tuesday with Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on a visit to Waukesha County Technical School.

The administration says apprenticeships could match workers with the nation's estimated 6 million open jobs but he's reluctant to spend more taxpayer money on the effort.

