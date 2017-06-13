Several blocks, courthouse evacuated after gas leak in Madison, IN

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A "significant" gas leak has led to the evacuation of several blocks of downtown Madison.

Jefferson County (IN) Sheriff John Wallace also said the county courthouse has been shut down because of the leak.

A construction crew struck a gas line in the area of Walnut and 3rd streets, Wallace said.

People are asked to avoid the area near the gas leak.

Vectren Gas crews are working to get the leak under control.

