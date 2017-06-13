WATCH LIVE @ 2:30 pm: Attorney General Sessions testifies before - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 2:30 pm: Attorney General Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: At 2:30 p.m., U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia during the presidential campaign. Watch the Attorney General's testimony on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly