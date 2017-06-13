Police say pool store burglar turned himself in

There's new information on a pool store burglary in Henderson.

Police say 21-year-old Kealyn Haire turned himself in Monday night. He's accused of breaking into Oasis Backyard Pools on South Green Street last month.

Police say he went into hiding after seeing surveillance video of himself on Facebook. Officers say he was encouraged by friends and family members to turn himself in.

He's charged with third-degree burglary.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.