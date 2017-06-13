Madisonville couple accused of burglarizing place that helps the - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville couple accused of burglarizing place that helps the needy

Norman Rigney (Source: Hopkins County Jail) Norman Rigney (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
Tiffany Rigney (Source: Hopkins County Jail) Tiffany Rigney (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

A Madisonville couple is in jail, accused of burglarizing a place that helps the needy.

Officers went to Norman Rigney's home Monday night and say he took off running.

He was arrested a short time later, as well as his wife, Tiffany Rigney. 

They are accused of breaking into St. Vincent De Paul on June 7.

