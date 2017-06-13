LMPD responding to report of stabbing on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding to a report of a stabbing.

MetroSafe received the report of a stabbing in the 3900 block of Barstown Road at 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, at a business called Unlimited Possibility.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how serious the injuries are.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

