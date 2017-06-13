Changes to election procedure to be discussed during Tuesday's commission meeting

The Henderson City Commission will be looking into changing the city's election procedure during Tuesday's meeting.

A possible change could mean doing away with the primary races. This could affect the city commission itself as well as the mayor's office and other city races.

When the commission meets, it will discuss on first reading, the elimination of the primary race. A change in Kentucky rules allows the commission to eliminate non-partisan primary elections for the nomination of candidates to city offices. This change, though, can only be voted on and changed once every five years.

Some have spoken out against this, claiming it only benefits the candidates and not the voters.

Again, this will go before the commission on first reading for Tuesday.

