11-year-old Southern Indiana boy announces first pick for NY Yankees at MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A very special, memorable, and once in a lifetime moment happened for a Southern Indiana boy during the MLB draft on Monday evening.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, tonight we are delighted to invite Landis Simms to announce the first round selection for the Yankees," MLB Commissioner Rob Mansfred announced Monday evening.

Landis Simms, 11, from Elizabeth, Indiana, was born with congenital limb differences, meaning he was born with no hands or feet. Simms is a huge baseball fan and an even bigger fan of the New York Yankees.

In the Spring of 2016, Simms even signed a contract with the New York Yankes. After spending time at the MLB Network on Monday, he had his big moment on the podium.

"With the 16th selection... the New York Yankees select Clarke Schmidt! A right hander from the University of South Carolina," Simms announced at the MLB Draft.

Landis continues to perfect his baseball skills and even uses a specialty made Louisville Slugger.

