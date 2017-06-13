Teachers experience the Louisville Zoo in 3D

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fifty-five third to fifth grade educators from across the state of Kentucky representing 10 counties, spent the day at the Louisville Zoo to experience the "Zoo in 3D" on Tuesday.

The teachers experienced the Zoo via behind-the-scenes tours and breakout sessions. The day was geared to align with the national Next Generation Science Standards and is one component of the Zoo's larger program which includes lesson plans for teachers and a Zoo teacher advisory committee. The educators will be equipped with a series of lesson plans focused on elephant and orangutan conservation education.

"Trying to get our kids engaged, kind of exploring phenomenons that they might see among the animals that are in the zoo," JCPS teacher Erin Bloomer said. "Going a little deeper than you might go on a typical trip with your parents."

The Louisville Zoo is poised to support teachers through strategies developed to support higher-order thinking among students.

The professional development day was made possible by a grant from biotechnology company Genentech, Inc.

All teachers will be able to get into the Louisville Zoo for free, each Tuesday in July, excluding July 4th.

