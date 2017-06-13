New tool to fight gun violence in Louisville already working

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a new tool that's changing how police do their work. Louisville has joined 95 other cities that are currently using ShotSpotter technology.



The gunshot detection system uses sensors to find the location of gunfire within seconds. Louisville Metro police won't disclose exactly where the sensors are but will say they are located in areas that have experienced the most gun violence in Louisville. Neighborhoods like Portland, Russell, Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, Smoketown, Shelby Park, and Old Louisville.

Officers have access to ShotSpotter on their car computers and smartphones. Every time gunfire erupts, the technology pinpoints exactly where the shots came from. The new tool sounds good to Shelby Park resident James Noe.

"People come by here just throw their guns up through their sunroof and fires off guns," Noe said.



Noe admits when he hears shots he doesn't call police.



"I don't want to get involved stuff like that," Noe said. "I don't call the police on nobody unless my family is in danger."



Within a minute that gunfire erupts, officers on patrol, along with the Real Time Crime Center and MetroSafe are notified. Operational since June 1, Shot Spotter has already detected a number of different gunfire incidents in the coverage area.

Within the past week, Major Joshua Judah says it has identified 45 incidents.

"When we get the alert, we go immediately to it," Judah said. "That's going to increase the chances of finding a victim, apprehending a suspect, and collecting that evidence. We've already had a couple of successes where victims have showed up at the hospital unsure of where they were shot."



Police hope the technology and their response also rebuilds safety in the community.



"Whether you feel gunfire is just a way of life, nobody deserves to live in a neighborhood where they go to sleep worrying if gun shots are coming from their window or not," Judah said.

Judah said ShotSpotter is one of the many tools they have, but nothing will replace good police work and good people coming forward.



The price tag for ShotSpotter is $1.25 million over three years.

