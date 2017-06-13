Donkey falls 30 feet off cliff, into lake; found alive 2 days later

Gracie, in the upper left corner is rescued by fishermen after she fell into the lake. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You'll have to see it to believe it. A donkey, missing for two days, rescued after falling into a a lake.

Gracie, a donkey, fell more than 30 feet off a cliff, and then into the Herrington Lake. It happened in Danville, KY in late May.

Gracie was found on Memorial Day by a couple of boaters, who loaded her into their boat and took her back onto solid ground.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teachers experience the Louisville Zoo in 3D

+ 11-year-old Southern Indiana boy announces first pick for NY Yankees at MLB Draft

+ Former Louisville priest named Indianapolis archbishop

Gracie has since been returned to her owner, checked out by a vet and has been dubbed as healthy as ever.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.