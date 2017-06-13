Police: Hardin Co woman snatches child from back yard, grandmother confronts kidnapper

Chantell Coates is charged with kidnapping after trying to abduct two children from a back yard. (Source: HCDC)

CECILIA, KY (WAVE) - A Cecilia woman is in jail after police say she tried to kidnap two children from a back yard in Hardin County in late May.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says Chantelle Coates walked from Hickory Hill Drive to the yard of a home on W. Airview Drive, took a 5-year-old child from the fenced in back yard, and then took her back to Hickory Hill Drive.

The arrest report states that the child's grandmother witnessed the incident and then made contact with Coates on Hickory Hill Drive. The child's grandmother forcibly removed the child from Coates arms. Coates then hit the grandmother, at which point, the grandmother hit Coates back.

Coates then ran back to the home on W. Airview Drive and tried to abduct an autistic 10-year-old child, but was too heavy for Coates to lift, the arrest report states. The 10-year-old child also started biting Coates.

Coates told officers she was trying to protect the children from vicious dogs, but the arresting officer states in the arrest report "there were no vicious animals."

In addition to hitting the grandmother, Coates tried hitting the responding officer, who then arrested her. Coates kicked the officer and then began screaming obscenities at him, and everyone who was outside.

Coates and the children she tried to kidnap do not know each other, the arrest report states.

Coates is charged with one county of kidnapping, two counts of assault, and disorderly conduct.

