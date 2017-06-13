LMPD asking for help finding suspects accused of robbing elderly victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is asking for help locating suspects wanted in connected with a series of robberies and home invasions in the Okolona/Highview area.

According to police, on multiple occasions the past two days, two suspects have approached elderly victims in their driveways, threatened them with firearms and demanded cash.

Police say some of the victims were forced inside their homes to get the cash.

There are two suspects, a man and a woman. The first is a black male with a light complexion, 20-30 years old, 5'6"-5'9", average build. That person is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Police say he may be in the company of a white female with dark hair, in her late teens to mid-20's. She has a tattoo on her left thigh.

The two suspects were last seen driving a black, compact car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

