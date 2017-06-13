New Albany truck stolen with 7-year-old still inside

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A man is in jail after police say he stole a truck with a child still inside.

Police say Jacob Michael Anastasio, 26, of New Albany stole a bronze 2017 Toyota Tundra pickup truck from the 1900 block of E. Elm St. around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were advised that there was a 7-year-old child inside the truck when it was stolen.

New Albany Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police quickly engaged in an extensive search for the vehicle and the missing child.

Around 15 minutes later, officers were advised the vehicle and child were parked in the 2100 block of E. Oak St. Upon arriving, officers located the vehicle and the child, who was unharmed. Moments later, officers located Anastasio and immediately took him into custody.

"In my 26 years in law enforcement I have never experienced a vehicle stolen with a child on board," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said. "We are both happy and relieved the child was not injured and the person responsible is in custody."

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Fishermen find body of missing Leitchfield teen under Hardin Co. bridge

+ LMPD responding to report of stabbing on Bardstown Road

+ Girl shot in Lexington hours before her birthday party

Additional charges against Anastasio are still possible. The name of the child and the child's parents were not released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.