Police: Unusual circumstances surround missing teen's death

Crawford uploaded a 13 Reasons Why drawing to her Facebook page. The chief said her mother told him the show concerned her. (Source: Facebook)

The body of Savanna Crawford, 16, was recovered in Hardin County on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) – Many questions surround the death of a missing Grayson County teenager. The body of Savanna Crawford, 16, was recovered in Hardin County on Monday.

That's more than two months since she was last seen nearly 20 miles away from her home in Grayson County.

It turns out Crawford was one of several missing teens in the area.

After the initial autopsy, it is still unclear to police how Crawford died. At this point, investigators say they are not ruling anything out.

“I’ve been doing this line of work for 27 years and this case is unusual,” Leitchfield Police Chief Kevin Henderson said.

Henderson said Crawford was going through a lot before she disappeared in April. Her body was discovered Monday, 18 miles away, on land, under a bridge on Kentucky 84 near the Western Kentucky Parkway. But Henderson said it does not appear she jumped, was pushed or fell.

“No signs of trauma, no signs of any broken bones,” Henderson said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teachers experience the Louisville Zoo in 3D

+ 11-year-old Southern Indiana boy announces first pick for NY Yankees at MLB Draft

+ Former Louisville priest named Indianapolis archbishop

According to police, Crawford was known to be suicidal, but after an autopsy, her death is considered undetermined.

“There’s other things that were at the scene that we don’t want to release that at this time and the reason is, if this turns to a homicide investigation, we don’t want to release that at this time just in case we end up getting the suspect,” Henderson said.

What police do know, Crawford, like many teens, recently watched the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, the story of a high school student who commits suicide and leaves behind recordings detailing why she did it. Crawford uploaded a 13 Reasons Why drawing to her Facebook page. The chief said her mother told him the show concerned her.

“I’ve not personally watched the show," Crawford said. "I know what it is about and I can’t figure out why anyone would even make a show like that."

Crawford is one of a few teens who have recently been reported missing in Grayson County.

“Even though we have so many missing juveniles we do not believe that any of them are related,” Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said. “As a matter of fact, we are certain that they aren’t related in any way, shape or form.”

Those include Haliey Mercer, 17, and Stephanie Pelfrey, 17, but investigators do not believe they are in any danger.

“We want to find them,” Chaffins said. “We aren’t going to stop until we find them.”

WATCH: Katie Bauer's report here

Members of the community gathered Tuesday night for a vigil to show support for Crawford’s family and the other missing teens.

If you have any information about this death investigation contact police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.