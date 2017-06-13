Police: Man's home searched for drugs multiple times since 2007, arrested

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on drug charges after receiving several tips alleging that he had been involved in illegal drug activity.

According to police, Cary Hopwood, 50, of 2709 Marshall Road had been accused of drug activity for several weeks.

Police said on Monday, June 12 detectives were able to obtain and execute a search warrant on Hopwood's home around 6:30 p.m.

Detectives located Hopwood inside the home and conducted a search of the property.

Inside the residence, detectives found articles of suspected drug paraphernalia along with residual amounts of methamphetamine.

They also found a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the home.

According to police, Hopwood admitted to being a methamphetamine user and possessing the firearm.

Hopwood is a convicted felon who is on felony probation for trafficking in methamphetamine.

He was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident.

Police said this was the third search warrant detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department have executed at Hopwood’s home since 2007 for drugs.

Hopwood was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession a handgun by a felon.

