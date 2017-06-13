Charlie Vettiner Park shelter picnic area officially open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newly renovated picnic shelter in Charlie Vettiner Park has officially opened.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Councilmen Stuart Benson, Robin Engel, and Kevin Kramer all participated in the ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

The shelter project, which cost $370,000 to finish in its entirety, includes the new shelter on Chenoweth Park Lane, a new retaining wall, decorative fencing, new electrical outlets and water fountains. The shelter also provides a scenic view over an adjacent pond.

The funding for the project came from city general fund dollars as well as support from Benson, whose district the park resides in, Engel and Kramer.

“The summer is off to a great start for families and kids in the area, and it’s easy to see this new, spacious, modern shelter becoming the place in southeast Louisville for birthday parties, family reunions, picnics and community events,” Mayor Fischer said. “I’d like to thank Councilmen Benson, Engel and Kramer for supporting the creation of this great new amenity in Vettiner that’s sure to see a lot of use.”

“With nearly 300 acres of open space, Charlie Vettiner Park is one of our community’s great assets," Councilman Benson said. "I am proud to have the support of neighboring Council members Kevin Kramer, Robin Engel and our Metro Council colleagues as we have worked, since 2006, to secure annual funding for this latest improvement to the park.”

To reserve the shelter, call the Metro Parks and Recreation permits office at the Iroquois Amphitheater at (502)368-5865.

