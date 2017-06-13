City opens Tie Breaker Park for additional viewing spots

Hopkinsville opens up a third location for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.

The city announced on Tuesday it sold all 400 spots at its second location at Ruff Park. Spots are now being sold at Tie Breaker Park which will hold up to 500 reservations.

[CLICK: Tie Breaker Park Public Viewing Ares]

Reservations cost is $30 per carload.

