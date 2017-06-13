TARC awarded $2.5 Million grant for ‘Riverport Circulator Project’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, a new grant was awarded to TARC, allowing more workers to get to and from work in the Jefferson Riverport International area.

The Riverport International area is one of the region’s largest employment centers, home to 120 companies, 6500 employees and 10,000 jobs in Southwest Louisville.

"Riverport has struggled to find enough workers to fulfill positions over the years," Riverport Business Association president Jenny Fox said. "The biggest struggle has been transportation to Riverport for these potential employees."

Riverport businesses have been challenged with filling positions in the past few years, especially during peak seasons, while TARC has worked closely to provide transit service in coordination with travel patterns and shift times based on the available resources.

Mayor Greg Fisher, TARC Executive Director Barry Barker and other stakeholders announced TARC as the recipient of a $2.5 million Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) non-infrastructure match grant administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday.

The CMAQ grant will aid in the implementation of a new circulator route anticipated to begin in Fall 2017 during peak employment season. Current number of trips to Riverport will also increase from three (3) morning and four (4) evening weekday trips on Route #19 to approximately six (6) morning and seven (7) evening weekday trips on the circulator.

The new Riverport Circulator route will also connect Riverport to other main, express and high frequency TARC routes (i.e. Route #18-Dixie-Preston Highway), improving access to this vital employment center and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Dixie Highway to be implemented in late 2019.

“The combination of the upcoming Dixie Bus Rapid Transit system along with this increased access provided by the Riverport Circulator will be key in connecting the workforce to the jobs available at our Riverport businesses,” stated District 12 Councilman Rick Blackwell.

The CMAQ grant in addition to TARC’s match of 20% will cover the $3,180,000 in operating costs to provide the service for 3 consecutive years.

Final service plans will be developed at the time grant funding is awarded.

