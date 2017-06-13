New 'Kentucky Work Matters Task Force' announced

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A new task force was announced on Tuesday in Frankfort.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced the creation of the Kentucky Work Matters Task Force at a press conference with federal and state officials and other special guests in the State Capitol Rotunda early Tuesday morning.

The new 23-member task force will bring together every department of state government that has a hand in workforce development with members of the private sector. Their mission is to address barriers to employment and promote workforce inclusion among people with disabilities, foster children, disabled veterans, and individuals burdened by substance abuse or criminal records.

“There is dignity that comes from work, and there is a sense of satisfaction and respect—for oneself and for others—that comes from being an engaged part of the community,” said Gov. Bevin. “And there’s nothing more integral than the dignity associated with being part of the fabric of that community through work.”

Deputy Assistant Secretary Jennifer Sheehy of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Disability Employment Policy commended Kentucky, which is the first state in the nation to initiate such a task force.

“We realize that the real change and the real work does not happen at the federal level,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Sheehy. “We need to look at what federal policies do work, but also what is happening in states that works—and then support that.”

Current statistics show Kentucky’s labor participation at 54.7 percent, which is below the national average of 62.9 percent. Also, 15.7 percent of the Commonwealth’s population is classified as “disabled,” compared to only 10.4 percent nationally.

Members of the task force include:

Adam Meier, deputy chief of staff for Gov. Bevin

Secretary Scott Brinkman, Executive Cabinet

Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Secretary John Tilley, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet

Secretary Derrick Ramsey, Labor Cabinet

Secretary Hal Heiner, Education and Workforce Development

Secretary Tom Stephens, Personnel Cabinet

Secretary Greg Thomas, Transportation Cabinet

Vivek Sarin, Cabinet for Economic Development executive officer

Deputy Commissioner Bryan Hubbard, Division of Income Support

Buddy Hoskinson, Department for Aging and Independent Living

Commissioner Beth Kuhn, Department of Workforce Investment

Commissioner Stephen Pruitt, Department of Education

President Bob King, Council on Postsecondary Education

Senator John Schickel

Senator Robin Webb

Representative Jim DeCesare

Representative Arnold Simpson

Katie Shepherd, Kentucky Supreme Court designee

Mike Michalak, citizen at-large (Shelbyville)

Katie Wolf Whaley, citizen at-large (Lexington)

Beth Davisson, citizen at-large (Louisville)

Tim McGurk, citizen at-large (Prospect)

The group will present a final report that will include policy recommendations on improving workforce participation rates for individuals with disabilities, as well as other populations with impediments to employment, across the Commonwealth.

