Hibbard officially leaving New Albany-Floyd County Schools

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Utah and Thornberry avenues.More >>
The new restaurant will be bringing nearly 80 new jobs to the area.More >>
The new restaurant will be bringing nearly 80 new jobs to the area.More >>
New Albany- Floyd County Schools Superintendent Bruce Hibbard is officially leaving after eight years, our news-gathering partner the News & Tribune reported.More >>
New Albany- Floyd County Schools Superintendent Bruce Hibbard is officially leaving after eight years, our news-gathering partner the News & Tribune reported.More >>
Everything in the store is handmade, including jewelry, pottery, and more.More >>
Everything in the store is handmade, including jewelry, pottery, and more.More >>
Many questions surround the death of a missing Grayson County teenager. The body of Savanna Crawford, 16, was recovered in Hardin County on Monday.More >>
Many questions surround the death of a missing Grayson County teenager. The body of Savanna Crawford, 16, was recovered in Hardin County on Monday.More >>