Hibbard officially leaving New Albany-Floyd County Schools

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - New Albany-Floyd County Schools Superintendent Bruce Hibbard is officially leaving after eight years, our news-gathering partner the News & Tribune reported.

Hibbard leaves NA-FC for a superintendent position with Franklin Township Community Schools, in Indianapolis.

The Franklin Township board unanimously approved Hibbard's contract during a special board meeting on Tuesday, according to the N&T.

"We are excited to have Dr. Hibbard join the Franklin Township community. His previous experience and leadership will help guide our school corporation into the future," said Scott Sullivan, Franklin Township School Board president. "Dr. Hibbard has a proven track record of not only focusing on the kids but creating an engaging and collaborative environment that will continue to strengthen our schools and staff."

Hibbard's annual salary will reportedly be $180,000, not including car allowance, moving expenses and retirement.

