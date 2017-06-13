New store brings dozens of WAVE Country artists to one place

A few things from the new Treehouse Artisans and Merchants store. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new store in Louisville is bringing work from dozens of local artists, all to one place.

Treehouse Artisans and Merchants has work from more than 60 WAVE Country artists for sale, including pottery, murals, jewelry and more.

"Artisans don't have to work here," Treehouse Artisans and Merchants owner Nikki Fisher said. "They don't have to really spend any time handling the business end. I handle all of that for them. So they can spend their time making what they love to make."

Everything in the store is handmade. Treehouse Artisans and Merchants is located in the Dorsey Plaza.

The store considers new artists to feature all the time. It's open from 10 to 7 Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 on Sunday.

