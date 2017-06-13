New Chick-fil-A restaurant opening on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new Chick-fil-A is opening on Bardstown Road and Louisville is invited to camp out to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The new stand alone restaurant opens on June 21 and will be bringing nearly 80 new jobs to the area. In addition to possibly winning 52 free meals, there will be an opportunity for the community to donate children’s books to the Lighthouse Community Center.

The family friendly, overnight, First 100 party will pop up in the restaurant parking lot at 3420 Bardstown Road exactly 24 hours before the grand opening.

Each fan hopes to win a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals, which includes 52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage. The prize will be awarded to the first 100 eligible adults, ages 18 and older with a valid ID, in line when the doors open shortly before 6 a.m. on June 21.

If more than 100 people are on site when the line officially opens at 6 a.m. on June 20, a drawing will be held to randomly select the First 100. Those chosen will be required to camp out until the grand opening in order to secure their spot.

To see if you're eligible to camp out in the First 100 party, click here.

