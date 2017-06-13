Proposal to eliminate primary elections fails to get out of 1st - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Proposal to eliminate primary elections fails to get out of 1st reading

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A proposal to eliminate primary election races in the city of Henderson has been voted down.

[PREVIOUS: Changes to election procedure to be discussed during Tuesday's commission meeting]

On Tuesday, the city commission took up the issue on first reading, but it failed to move forward from there. Commissioners we spoke with say they saw no benefits to the voters and decided the proposal should not go to second reading.

