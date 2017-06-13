Kentucky Kingdom shares photo of now-banned coaster rider with his phone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man said he's been banned from Kentucky Kingdom without warning after taking his cell phone on a roller coaster.

Tyler Reeder detailed the incident in a Facebook video, which has now been shared hundreds of times.

Reeder said he forgot he had his cell phone in his hand and was unable to put it in a cubby in time before the ride started. He said he was locked in his car with a bar so he couldn’t put the phone in his pocket. Instead, he decided to hold it.

Reeder said when he got off the ride, a security guard was there to escort him out of the park, ban him from Kentucky Kingdom entirely and revoke his season pass. The park on Wednesday released a photo of Reeder riding the ride while holding his phone.

Kentucky Kingdom spokesperson Lesly Birkner said the rules to "Ride Light" are very clear, and there have been incidents of a phone or loose items flying out of a rider's possession.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New Chick-fil-A restaurant opening on Bardstown Road

+ Hibbard officially leaving New Albany-Floyd County Schools

+ New store brings dozens of WAVE Country artists to one place

"We know this is a reality," Birkner said. "And safety is our priority and we know that we have a zero tolerance or no tolerance policy when it comes to adhering to these safety policies."

She said breaking the rules could result in revoking a season pass.

"If someone has chosen to not follow those safety policies we will revoke the season pass," Birkner said. "There is no confidence we have with that guest being able to follow those policies in the future."

WATCH: Kasey Cunningham's report here

Birkner said the park has provided guests with storage options for their belongings like a locker or a bin outside the ride and cubby.

Reeder said in his video that he would have happily complied with a warning and it was an honest mistake.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.