LEADING OFF: Sabathia hurt, Rizzo up 1st, Bellinger on 1st

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

UH, OH

CC Sabathia could land on the disabled list after straining his hamstring Tuesday night against the Angels. Just when the Yankees' big lefty was on his best run in years, too. The 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner, who is 5-0 with a 0.99 ERA in his last six starts, felt his left hamstring grab on his second-to-last pitch in the fourth. He finished the inning but then came out of the game and expects to have an MRI on Wednesday. "It's sore," Sabathia said. "It just happened." Sabathia, who turns 37 next month, was enjoying a renaissance season at 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA for the AL East leaders. New York's six-game winning streak was snapped with a 3-2 loss in 11 innings.

THINKING BIG

In their first season since Dexter Fowler's departure, the Cubs ranked 24th in the majors with a .306 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot. So on Tuesday night, 240-pound slugger Anthony Rizzo became the seventh Chicago player to start atop the batting order this year - and responded with a leadoff homer in a 14-3 rout of the Mets. Rizzo had two hits , three RBIs and a bases-loaded walk in his first career start batting leadoff. He's reached safely in 21 of his last 36 plate appearances. Cubs manager Joe Maddon plans to keep Rizzo in the leadoff spot Wednesday, and he's ready for an extended stay up there. "You know what? Let's go on a run now," Rizzo said. "That'd be great."

WHO'S ON FIRST?

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says rookie slugger Cody Bellinger will see the majority of time at first base with five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez out indefinitely due to a degenerative disk in his back. "When he comes back, I don't know," Roberts said Tuesday, when Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Joc Pederson, just reinstated from the seven-day concussion DL, will play center field with Chris Taylor in left. The 35-year-old Gonzalez was also on the DL last month for the first time in his 14-year career after he tried to play through back and elbow injuries. Bellinger has lived up to advanced billing. He homered twice Tuesday night against Cleveland, giving him 17 home runs and 39 RBIs in 165 at-bats.

ENCORE, ENCORE

Minnesota right-hander Ervin Santana (8-3, 2.20 ERA) tries to improve his All-Star credentials when he faces Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and the visiting Mariners. Santana needed only 91 pitches to throw a four-hitter last Friday at San Francisco, his third shutout of the season. He also hit a three-run double in the 4-0 victory.

TOUGH ASSIGNMENT

Daniel Gossett is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics against Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez (3-7, 3.41 ERA), who pitched a no-hitter in his most recent home start June 3. Volquez followed that up by tossing seven scoreless innings last Thursday in a 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh.

