Legislative aid claims councilman exposed bare buttocks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new sexual harassment allegation has surfaced against Councilman Dan Johnson.

“According to the legislative assistant, he lost his pants one or two times while in the parking lot around her and led to her feeling uncomfortable,” Stephen Haag, minority caucus director said.

Apparently, the councilman's bare buttocks were exposed in the incident last year. The aide making the claim works for Councilwoman Angela Leet.

“By itself it didn't rise to the level of maybe concern," Haag said. "But with some of the allegations that have come up in the last few days, prompted her to want to come forward also.”

The other allegations Haag was referring to involve Councilwoman Jessica Green. She submitted a letter last week that claims Johnson grabbed her buttock, squeezed it and then continued to whisper in her ear and laugh. She said the incident happened prior to a press conference with the Mayor.

Green said Johnson responded by saying, "You know that was an accident, right?"

Johnson also refuted the letter in a tweet that read, “Truth is she touched me first when she nestled against my left side. I was harassed too.”

Johnson later deleted the tweet.

“If there was an accident or not, we have to make sure due diligence is done and that everyone feels comfortable,” David Yates, Metro Council President said.

Yates has limited authority over individual council members and can't discipline them. An internal caucus investigation is looking into the claims.

“Any type of allegations of any type of harassment or indecent exposure, anything like that is alarming and troubling and very very serious,” Yates said.

But when asked about the claims, Johnson told WAVE 3 News it was "all untrue."

