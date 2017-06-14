Richard, Cordero lead Padres past slumping Reds 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Clayton Richard carried a shutout into the ninth inning, Franchy Cordero homered twice and the San Diego Padres beat the slumping Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night.

One out from going the distance, Richard was removed after pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart's two-run double. The left-hander allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two.

Brandon Maurer got the final out for his 11th save, handing Cincinnati its fifth straight loss.

Richard (5-7) tossed San Diego's only complete game this season on May 21.

Cordero hit a drive to center field in the first inning against Scott Feldman (5-5) and added another solo homer onto the beach beyond the right-center field fence in the seventh. The multihomer game was Cordero's first, after he hit his first career home run on Monday.

