President Trump celebrates 71st birthday

(CNN) - President Donald Trump turns 71 Wednesday.

He may be getting a big birthday card as a gift. Last week, first lady Melania Trump asked supporters to sign a card for her husband.

Signers must make a donation to the Trump Make America Great Again committee.

In a letter to supporters, Melania Trump said birthday celebrations always include family and close friends.

It's unclear how the president will be marking his birthday this year.

