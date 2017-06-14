Congressman: Baseball shooting suspect asked if they were Republicans or Democrats

An Ohio Congressman was at the baseball field when a gunman opened fire during a Republican Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Belleville, IL, is the suspected shooter who opened fire at a GOP lawmakers' baseball practice in Alexandria, VA, on Wednesday. (Source: Facebook)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (RNN) - President Donald Trump said during a national news conference that the shooter who opened fired on Republican Congressional lawmakers and staff as they practiced baseball died from his injuries.

Trump refused to say the name of the alleged gunman, identified by multiple news outlets as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, IL. Pro-Bernie Sanders and anti-Trump posts are featured on a Facebook page with someone of the same name and hometown, but the page has not been confirmed as the shooter.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-SC, said he was at the field before the shooting and briefly spoke to the suspected shooter. He said the man asked if it was the Republicans or Democrats practicing, and Duncan told him it was the Republicans.

According to the Washington Post, Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, but the charges were dismissed. St. Louis Post-Dispatch said he owned a home inspection business, but the business license expired last year.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the shooting victims. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Scalise was out of surgery.

Scalise's office released a statement that he had been shot in the hip but in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," stated the office representative. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now heading up the investigation because members of Congress were involved in the shooting.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Tim Slater would not comment on if the Republican lawmakers were specifically targeted, if the shooting was domestic terrorism, or on what is the motive of the shooter. Because members of Congress were involved, the FBI takes jurisdiction over the crime scene and the investigation.

The Associated Press reported the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was tracing a rifle and a handgun involved in the shooting to find where they were purchased.

Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL, said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired." Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, said Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent in his office, was among the people who were shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, was another person injured. Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson told the AP that Mika was taken to a hospital, and they are waiting on word of his condition.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said officers responded within minutes, and they are collaborating with Capitol police, Virginia State Police and the FBI. Police said the shooter was in custody, but Brown described the investigation as ongoing.

"Police received fire from the suspect and returned fire," Brown said.

He did not reveal the names of any victims or suspects. He said five people had been transported to receive medical care, including the suspect. Police reportedly have found the suspect's vehicle, per CNN.

Karoline Hutson, public relations manager for George Washington Hospital, told Washington Post that two people from the shooting were there in critical condition.

Brooks described a single gunman with a rifle, and members of the security detail at the site returned fire. In addition to Scalise, Brooks said he saw four others hurt, including a staffer that he helped the stop bleeding and two members of security staff or Capitol police.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

Brooks said he was in the on-deck circle when the first shots were fired, and he and others took cover in one of the dugouts. He said the shooter was "taken down."

"Once we got the all-clear that the shooter was down, we ran out to second base for Steve Scalise," Brooks said. "He had crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood. And we started giving him some liquids; I put pressure on his wound in his hip.

"Brad Wenstrup, a congressman from Ohio … fortunately, he's a physician. He started doing what you need to do to try to minimize the blood loss."

Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has a security detail as part of the leadership group.President Donald Trump tweeted that Scalise is expected to recover from his injuries.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said he believes the shooter was shot. He said at least one kid, Rep. Joe Barton's 10-year-old son, was at the field.

"I got Steve Scalise's phone and called his wife," Flake said. "I just didn't want her to wake up and hear the news and not know what was going on."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) -- a physician -- tells me HE TREATED SCALISE at the scene... that Scalise was "conscious and okay." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, said on Twitter that he was there and "shaken but unharmed."

"Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Police," he said in a statement. "My thanks to them are inadequate but heartfelt. They never hesitated to put their lives on the line to save everyone. Please pray for all those who were injured."

House votes have been canceled for the day, said Rep. Dave Brat, R-VA. WaPo reported all House members were summoned to an 11:15 a.m. meeting at the Capitol Visitor Center auditorium.

There is increased security outside the U.S. Capitol, with more officers guarding the East Front with long weapons. Tourists are still participating in scheduled tours.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did. — Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) June 14, 2017

The charity game was scheduled for Thursday; no word on whether it has been rescheduled or canceled. They expected to raise around $600,000 for an area literacy center and Boys and Girls Club.

The full roster of the GOP baseball team, according to the Congressional Baseball website:

Joe Barton TX-06

Jack Bergman MI-1

Mike Bishop MI-08

Kevin Brady TX-08

Mo Brooks AL-05

Mike Conaway TX-11

Ryan Costello PA-07

Rodney Davis IL-13

Ron Desantis FL-6

Jeff Duncan SC-03

Jeff Flake AZ

Chuck Fleischmann TN-03

Matt Gaetz FL-01

Bill Johnson OH-06

Trent Kelly MS-01

Darren LaHood IL-18

Doug LaMalfa CA-01

Barry Loudermilk GA-11

Roger Marshall KS-1

Pat Meehan PA-07

John Moolenaar MI-04

Steve Palazzo MS-04

Gary Palmer AL-06

Rand Paul KY

Erik Paulsen MN-03

Steve Pearce NM-02

Thomas Rooney FL-17

Dennis Ross FL-15

Steve Scalise LA-01

John Shimkus IL-15

Mark Walker NC-06

Brad Wenstrup OH-02

Roger Williams TX-25

Kevin Yoder KS-03

