Congressmen: Baseball shooting suspect asked if they were Republicans or Democrats

An Ohio Congressman was at the baseball field when a gunman opened fire during a Republican Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning.

In 1909, a former baseball player and lawmaker organized the first Congressional Baseball Game. The series is tied between the Democrats and Republicans.

Politicians from the president to state governors have condemned the shooting at a GOP baseball practice and extended thoughts and prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise.

The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

James Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old from Belleville, IL, is the suspected shooter who opened fire at a GOP lawmakers' baseball practice in Alexandria, VA, on Wednesday. (Source: Facebook)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (RNN) - President Donald Trump said during a national news conference that the shooter who opened fired on Republican Congressional lawmakers and staff as they practiced baseball died from his injuries.

Trump refused to say the name of the alleged gunman, identified by multiple news outlets as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, IL. Pro-Bernie Sanders and anti-Trump posts are featured on a Facebook page with someone of the same name and hometown, but the page has not been confirmed as the shooter.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the shooting victims, and he is in stable condition. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Scalise was out of surgery.

Capitol Police officers, part of Scalise's security detail as a member of House leadership, were injured in the shooting. They have been identified as Krystal Griner and David Bailey, and they have been credited with preventing the attack from being far worse.

House Speaker Paul Ryan identified and thanked Bailey and Griner for their bravery, in an address on the House floor.

"We are united," he said to House members. "We are united in our shock and anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, said Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent in his office, was among the people who were shot, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, also sustained injuries. Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson told the AP that Mika was taken to a hospital, and they are waiting on word of his condition.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-SC, and Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-FL, said they were at the field before the shooting and briefly spoke to the suspected shooter. They said the man asked if it was the Republicans or Democrats practicing, and they told him it was Republicans.

According to the Washington Post, Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle, but the charges were dismissed. His wife told ABC News that he had been living in Alexandria for a couple of months.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the suspect owned a home inspection business, but the business license expired last year.

Scalise's office released a statement that he had been shot in the hip but in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," stated the office representative. "He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now heading up the investigation because members of Congress were involved in the shooting. FBI Special Agent in Charge Tim Slater would not comment on if the Republican lawmakers were specifically targeted, if the shooting was domestic terrorism, or on what is the motive of the shooter.

The Associated Press reported the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was tracing a rifle and a handgun involved in the shooting to find where they were purchased.Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL, said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired."

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said officers responded within minutes, and they are collaborating with Capitol police, Virginia State Police and the FBI.

"Police received fire from the suspect and returned fire," Brown said.

Police reportedly have found the suspect's vehicle, per CNN.

Sen. Bernie Sanders delivered a statement on the Senate floor. He said he learned the suspect volunteered for his presidential campaign, and he is sickened by the "despicable act."

He hopes and prays for the victims to make a complete recovery and thanks Capitol Police for their action.

"Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," Sanders said. "Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held beliefs."

Karoline Hutson, public relations manager for George Washington Hospital, told Washington Post that two people from the shooting were there in critical condition.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

Brooks said he was in the on-deck circle when the first shots were fired, and he and others took cover in one of the dugouts. He said the shooter was "taken down."

"Once we got the all-clear that the shooter was down, we ran out to second base for Steve Scalise," Brooks said. "He had crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood. And we started giving him some liquids; I put pressure on his wound in his hip.

"Brad Wenstrup, a congressman from Ohio … fortunately, he's a physician. He started doing what you need to do to try to minimize the blood loss."

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said at least one kid, Rep. Joe Barton's 10-year-old son, was at the field. The child was unharmed.

"I got Steve Scalise's phone and called his wife," Flake said. "I just didn't want her to wake up and hear the news and not know what was going on."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) -- a physician -- tells me HE TREATED SCALISE at the scene... that Scalise was "conscious and okay." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, said on Twitter that he was there and "shaken but unharmed."

"Many people likely would have died this morning if not for the bravery of the Capitol Police," he said in a statement. "My thanks to them are inadequate but heartfelt. They never hesitated to put their lives on the line to save everyone. Please pray for all those who were injured."

House votes have been canceled for the day, said Rep. Dave Brat, R-VA. There was increased security outside the U.S. Capitol after the shooting, with more officers guarding the East Front with long weapons. Tourists were still participating in scheduled tours.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

You never expect a baseball field in America to feel like being back in a combat zone in Iraq, but this morning it did. — Brad Wenstrup (@RepBradWenstrup) June 14, 2017

The charity game is set for Thursday, and it is expected to go ahead as scheduled at Nationals Park. They expected to raise at least $600,000 for an area literacy center and Boys and Girls Club.

Gabby Giffords, a former U.S. representative who was shot by an attacker in 2011, called the shooting an attack on all who serve or participate in "our democracy." She said she is heartbroken for the victims, their families and all who had to endure the attack.

"May all Americans come together today with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to go about every day making this country its best," she said in a statement. "Our nation is resilient, and we always come back stronger."

The full roster of the GOP baseball team, according to the Congressional Baseball website:

Joe Barton TX-06

Jack Bergman MI-1

Mike Bishop MI-08

Kevin Brady TX-08

Mo Brooks AL-05

Mike Conaway TX-11

Ryan Costello PA-07

Rodney Davis IL-13

Ron Desantis FL-6

Jeff Duncan SC-03

Jeff Flake AZ

Chuck Fleischmann TN-03

Matt Gaetz FL-01

Bill Johnson OH-06

Trent Kelly MS-01

Darren LaHood IL-18

Doug LaMalfa CA-01

Barry Loudermilk GA-11

Roger Marshall KS-1

Pat Meehan PA-07

John Moolenaar MI-04

Steve Palazzo MS-04

Gary Palmer AL-06

Rand Paul KY

Erik Paulsen MN-03

Steve Pearce NM-02

Thomas Rooney FL-17

Dennis Ross FL-15

Steve Scalise LA-01

John Shimkus IL-15

Mark Walker NC-06

Brad Wenstrup OH-02

Roger Williams TX-25

Kevin Yoder KS-03

