House Majority Whip Scalise among shooting victims at GOP baseball practice

An Ohio Congressman was at the baseball field when a gunman opened fire during a Republican Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

Streets are blocked off Wednesday in Alexandria, VA, following a shooting at a baseball field during a practice with GOP lawmakers and staff. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

A bullet hole form the shooting at a YMCA field in Alexandria, VA, where a shooting hapened during a baseball practice with GOP members of Congress. (Source: Joseph Miscavige/CNN)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (RNN) - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of a shooting at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice Wednesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted that Scalise is expected to recover from his injuries. Congressman Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, who is a doctor and was at the field, told a reporter that Scalise was conscious and OK when he treated him.

Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL, said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired." One of the staff members for Rep. Roger Williams, R-TX, was also shot, his office stated.

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said officers responded within minutes, and they are collaborating with Capitol police and the FBI. Police said the shooter was in custody, but Brown described the investigation as ongoing.

He did not reveal the names of any victims or suspects. He said five people had been transported to receive medical care, including the suspect.

Brooks described a single gunman with a rifle, and members of the security detail at the site returned fire. In addition to Scalise, Brooks said he saw four others hurt, including a staffer that he helped the stop bleeding and two members of security staff or Capitol police.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Brooks said he was in the on-deck circle when the first shots were fired, and he and others took cover in one of the dugouts. He said the shooter was "taken down."

"Once we got the all-clear that the shooter was down, we ran out to second base for Steve Scalise," Brooks said. "He had crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood. And we started giving him some liquids; I put pressure on his wound in his hip.

"Brad Wenstrup, a congressman from Ohio … fortunately, he's a physician. He started doing what you need to do to try to minimize the blood loss."

Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, has a security detail as part of the leadership group.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said he believes the shooter was shot.

"I got Steve Scalise's phone and called his wife," Flake said. "I just didn't want her to wake up and hear the news and not know what was going on."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) -- a physician -- tells me HE TREATED SCALISE at the scene... that Scalise was "conscious and okay." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul, R-KY, told MSNBC he heard as many as 50 shots fired and described seeing shots land near aides who had taken cover.

There is increased security outside the U.S. Capitol, with more officers guarding the East Front with long weapons. Tourists are still participating in scheduled tours.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

The full roster of the baseball team, according to the Congressional Baseball website:

Joe Barton TX-06

Jack Bergman MI-1

Mike Bishop MI-08

Kevin Brady TX-08

Mo Brooks AL-05

Mike Conaway TX-11

Ryan Costello PA-07

Rodney Davis IL-13

Ron Desantis FL-6

Jeff Duncan SC-03

Jeff Flake AZ

Chuck Fleischmann TN-03

Matt Gaetz FL-01

Bill Johnson OH-06

Trent Kelly MS-01

Darren LaHood IL-18

Doug LaMalfa CA-01

Barry Loudermilk GA-11

Roger Marshall KS-1

Pat Meehan PA-07

John Moolenaar MI-04

Steve Palazzo MS-04

Gary Palmer AL-06

Rand Paul KY

Erik Paulsen MN-03

Steve Pearce NM-02

Thomas Rooney FL-17

Dennis Ross FL-15

Steve Scalise LA-01

John Shimkus IL-15

Mark Walker NC-06

Brad Wenstrup OH-02

Roger Williams TX-25

Kevin Yoder KS-03

