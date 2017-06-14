June 12, 2017

Trees Louisville

Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville took gardening calls live on the show. Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming fall planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.

Jefferson County Extension Service

200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243

Phone:(502) 569-2344

http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.

