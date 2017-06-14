June 13, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive

Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.

Sand Blast Summer Beach Party

The Council on Developmental Disabilities

Sand Blast 2017

Free Beach Party for kids & adults with disabilities and their families

Saturday, June 17

11am-2pm

Baxter Jacks, 427 Baxter Avenue

Dance party, games, Catfish Chris, splashing pools, Goody bags for first 200 guests, hula-hooping, limbo contest, food and more

councilondd.org/sandblast

Slow Food Bluegrass

Slow Food Taco Challenge

Saturday

Noon-4pm

ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build

319 S. Shelby Street

Sustainable culinary competition

$1000 in cash prizes for Best Taco, Best Vegetarian Taco, and Best Dip

All items will feature local ingredients

Admission to the event is free, and tastes will be sold for $3

SlowFoodBluegrass.org

All proceeds will benefit Slow Food Bluegrass' School Garden Grant Program where funds are given to local school and community gardens that engage and educate children though hands on edible education. This year's grant recipient was Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary School.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.