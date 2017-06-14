June 13, 2017

A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive
Dawne Gee is asking for your help Feeding hungry children in WAVE Country. School is out and that means the children who eat breakfast and lunch at school will not have that available to them. So, Dawne has teamed up with Dare to Care for A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive...this is a Virtual Food Drive and it runs today through June 26. Just go to wave3.com and click on Community and start a team or raise funds by yourself. You can also donate boxes of dry cereal at all 37 Kroger locations. Parents with children can text the word FOOD to 877877 to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.
Sand Blast Summer Beach Party
The Council on Developmental Disabilities
Sand Blast 2017
Free Beach Party for kids & adults with disabilities and their families
Saturday, June 17
11am-2pm
Baxter Jacks, 427 Baxter Avenue
Dance party, games, Catfish Chris, splashing pools, Goody bags for first 200 guests, hula-hooping, limbo contest, food and more
councilondd.org/sandblast
Slow Food Bluegrass
Slow Food Taco Challenge
Saturday
Noon-4pm
ReSurfaced: The Liberty Build
319 S. Shelby Street
Sustainable culinary competition
$1000 in cash prizes for Best Taco, Best Vegetarian Taco, and Best Dip
All items will feature local ingredients
Admission to the event is free, and tastes will be sold for $3
SlowFoodBluegrass.org
All proceeds will benefit Slow Food Bluegrass' School Garden Grant Program where funds are given to local school and community gardens that engage and educate children though hands on edible education. This year's grant recipient was Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary School.
