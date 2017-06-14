The Latest: Cosby jurors wrap up Day 3 without verdict

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

Jury in Bill Cosby trial wraps up Day 3 without verdict

Jury in Bill Cosby trial wraps up Day 3 without verdict

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

9 p.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial is going home for the night after failing to reach a verdict on the third day of deliberations.

The panel decided to stop Wednesday night after revisiting a police interview where the comedian acknowledged giving accuser Andrea Constand pills and fondling her at his suburban Philadelphia estate.

They'll resume Thursday morning.

The 79-year-old Cosby is facing three felony indecent assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Jurors have been deliberating for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.

Some jurors closed their eyes and tilted their heads down as a court reporter reread Cosby's January 2005 interview. One slunk down in his seat, looking angry.

Accuser Constand and her mother sat in the gallery as the interview was read. Gianna Constand wiped away tears at times.

___

5:45 p.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case appears ready to work late for the third night in a row.

Jurors asked for testimony about a detective's interview with Cosby in early 2005. The comedian acknowledged groping Andrea Constand after giving her pills.

Judge Stephen O'Neill says a court reporter is racing to transcribe that portion of last week's testimony. The jurors ordered strombolis for dinner while they wait.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.

The jury has been weighing Cosby's fate for more than 24 hours over three days.

___

3:10 p.m.

The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has reviewed Andrea Constand's testimony about the night she says the comedian drugged and violated her.

Jurors had portions of Constand's testimony read back to them Wednesday. Constand testified last week that Cosby gave her pills, helped her to a couch and groped her without her permission while she was passed out, unable to stop him.

The 79-year-old comedian faces three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from the encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The defense argues that Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Jurors have deliberated some 21 hours since getting the case Monday.

___

This story has been corrected to show that jurors reviewed only a portion of Andrea Constand's testimony, not the entire transcript.

___

12:55 p.m.

Deliberations at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are well into a third day as jurors weigh charges that could send the 79-year-old comedian to prison for the rest of his life.

Jurors went straight to the deliberation room Wednesday and remained there, with wraps and hoagies arriving for lunch. The panel hasn't had any questions so far Wednesday. They asked four during the first two days of deliberations.

Cosby faces three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. He's accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby's lawyers argued that he and the woman, Andrea Constand, were lovers and that the encounter was consensual.

Jurors had asked to hear parts of Cosby's damaging decade-old deposition testimony about pills and sex and testimony about Constand's first police report.

___

9:20 a.m.

Jury deliberations have entered a third day in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Jurors already have spent about 16 hours discussing whether the 79-year-old star drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home more than a decade ago. He says it was consensual.

Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

The jury resumed deliberating Wednesday morning with Cosby in the courthouse.

___

9 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the start of Day 3 of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

Cosby entered the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Wednesday morning on the arm of his spokesman.

Jurors are deliberating over whether he drugged and assaulted a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

The jury has deliberated for about 16 hours so far.

After the jury adjourned late Tuesday, Cosby shouted the "Fat Albert" catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey" and gave a thumbs-up as he got in his SUV.

___

1:15 a.m.

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

The media presence has ballooned as the verdict seems near. Hotel rooms are sold out for miles. Victim advocates grow in number on the courthouse steps, and the Cosby camp's spin grows louder.

Deliberations have worn on for about 16 hours since the jury got the case on Monday night. They'll resume Wednesday morning.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt has been a central part of the show outside the courthouse. He's drawn throngs of cameras with his updates on Cosby's mood and assertions that the 79-year-old comedian isn't getting a fair shake.

Jurors are weighing three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault that could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

___

For more on Cosby, including trial updates, historical photos, videos and an audio series exploring the case, visit http://www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.