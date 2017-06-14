The Latest: Cosby jury deliberating, no new questions

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

Growing frenzy outside court as Cosby deliberations wear on

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Deliberations at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial are well into a third day as jurors weigh charges that could send the 79-year-old comedian to prison for the rest of his life.

Jurors went straight to the deliberation room Wednesday and remained there, with wraps and hoagies arriving for lunch. The panel hasn't had any questions so far Wednesday. They asked four during the first two days of deliberations.

Cosby faces three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. He's accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby's lawyers argued that he and the woman, Andrea Constand, were lovers and that the encounter was consensual.

Jurors had asked to hear parts of Cosby's damaging decade-old deposition testimony about pills and sex and testimony about Constand's first police report.

___

9:20 a.m.

Jury deliberations have entered a third day in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Jurors already have spent about 16 hours discussing whether the 79-year-old star drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home more than a decade ago. He says it was consensual.

Cosby is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

The jury resumed deliberating Wednesday morning with Cosby in the courthouse.

___

9 a.m.

Bill Cosby has arrived for the start of Day 3 of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

Cosby entered the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Wednesday morning on the arm of his spokesman.

Jurors are deliberating over whether he drugged and assaulted a woman at his home in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

The jury has deliberated for about 16 hours so far.

After the jury adjourned late Tuesday, Cosby shouted the "Fat Albert" catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey" and gave a thumbs-up as he got in his SUV.

___

1:15 a.m.

The media presence has ballooned as the verdict seems near. Hotel rooms are sold out for miles. Victim advocates grow in number on the courthouse steps, and the Cosby camp's spin grows louder.

Deliberations have worn on for about 16 hours since the jury got the case on Monday night. They'll resume Wednesday morning.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt has been a central part of the show outside the courthouse. He's drawn throngs of cameras with his updates on Cosby's mood and assertions that the 79-year-old comedian isn't getting a fair shake.

Jurors are weighing three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault that could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.

___

