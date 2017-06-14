Sen. Rand Paul present, but uninjured when gunman opened fire at VA ball field

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WAVE) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was present but uninjured when a man opened fire Wednesday morning at a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game.

In an interview with MSNBC shortly after five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and two Capitol police officers, were shot, Paul said he was in a "lucky spot" at the ball field - the batting cage - when the shooting began.

"I guess my zeal for one more turn at bat actually helped me because I was at about the farthest point from the shooter, and I was able to get outside the fence," Paul said.

Both the senator and a congressional aide who was nearby made it over a fence and out of the field to safety.

"We were picked up by a car driving by that had a congressional staffer (inside) ... and left the scene at that point," Paul said.

Capitol police officers had been providing security at the ball field only because of the presence of Scalise, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, Paul added.

"Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre," Paul said, calling the injured officers "incredibly brave and (they) probably saved the lives of everybody there."

