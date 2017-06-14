CONTEST: Enter to win tickets to Bourbon and Beyond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is proud to partner with the Bourbon and Beyond festival.

We're giving away several great prizes over the next couple of months, including a VIP package to the festival in September.

The first giveaway is two tickets to the festival, plus a gift card to Seviche restaurant on Bardstown Road. The winner will be chosen June 21 at noon.

Click here for a chance to win.

