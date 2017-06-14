Leitchfield community remembers missing teen found dead

Mourners turned to each other for support. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) – Amanda Akridge remembers the night of April 10 when her 16-year-old daughter, Savanna Crawford, left her house.

“She walked out and she never came back,” Akridge said.

For two months, family, friends and law enforcement officers searched for answers after Crawford's disappearance.

“We looked, we shared on Facebook, we prayed,” Crawford's former teacher, Kay Hafford, said.

Monday night, they got the answer they feared most. Crawford's body had been discovered Monday afternoon 18 miles away, on land, under a bridge on KY 84 near Western Kentucky Parkway.

She was still wearing the clothes she had on when she left.

Savanna's stepmother, Kimberly Crawford, was home when police came to deliver the news.

"It's the hardest thing you can imagine, when a cop comes to your door and you know why he's there,” she said.

Tuesday night, more than 200 members of the Leitchfield community came to remember the teenage girl.

"I know she's looking down," Hafford said, "and I hope she knows just how much people loved her, and how we still love her."

Police Chief Kevin Henderson said it’s unclear how Crawford died.

"It's a quite unusual case,” he said.

There is no sign of trauma or that Crawford jumped or fell off the bridge next to the river where she was found, Henderson said.

She had been suicidal, recently posting on Facebook about bullying and the Netflix show "13 Reasons Why."

"I didn't get much out of her,” Akridge said. “I wish I had."

Still, Henderson said there are unanswered questions, including how Crawford got to the spot 18 miles from home.

"There's some underlying circumstances that we don't want to release at this time," he said.



Tuesday's vigil was full of mixed emotions. It was a showing of sympathy and a desire for justice.

"It means a whole lot,” Akridge said. “It touches my heart."



It was for a family and a community still seeking closure.



"Please come forward if you know anything at all,” Kimberly Crawford pleaded.



"I hoped that she would come home, but not this way,” Akridge said.

Two other teenage girls from the same area are still missing, but law enforcement officers said they do not believe the cases are related to each other or to Crawford.

